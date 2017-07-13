Eagle Herald











Jul 13, 7:22 PM EDT

Judith Light remembers late manager after Emmy nomination

BY JOSEPH LONGO
Associated Press

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'

Judith Light remembers late manager after Emmy nomination

Facts and figures about the 69th Emmy Awards nominations

A look at some of the Emmy nominations' snubs and surprises

'SNL,' Westworld' lead Emmy Award nominations with 22 nods

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Judith Light's third Emmy nomination came Thursday morning, but not without a pang of grief.

This will be Light's first awards season in 36 years without her manager, Herb Hamsher, who died in October. Light dedicated her nomination to him during an interview Thursday afternoon.

"I think of him now because I think, 'Oh I want to call him and tell him.' We would be jumping up and down together," Light said.

This is Light's second nomination for playing Shelly Pfefferman, the ex-wife of Jeffrey Tambor's character in Amazon's "Transparent."

Light was nominated last year when Hamsher was sick. She said Hamsher managed to pull himself through the awards ceremony, but died a few weeks later.

Hamsher was alongside for most of her career including her first Emmy nomination in 2007 for "Ugly Betty."

"In a way, I feel him watching over me. That means a great deal to me," she said. After a brief pause, she continued, "Oh yeah, you guided this for so long."

Light, 68, isn't new to acclaim. She's a two-time Tony Winner and a Golden-globe nominee. However, she said industry awards are often viewed too heavily as competition.

She is focused on promoting the importance of arts education through her work. She said she takes great responsibility in her "very privileged position."

"We are in service to the people who watch it, and we can't do this without them," she said. "We have an opportunity to do that, to give and to be out there doing our service through our art."

Light is also a longtime LGBT advocate. It's also how she's celebrating her nomination.

Outfest, an LGBT film festival, is hosting a screening of two episodes from "Transparent's" upcoming fourth season. Light, creator Jill Soloway and other cast members are expected to attend the screening Saturday.

"If you consider that celebratory, then yes indeed. I am celebrating," Light said.

"Transparent" received seven nominations on Thursday, including bids for Tambor and co-star Kathryn Hahn.

---

Follow Joseph Longo on Twitter: www.twitter.com/josephlongo-

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.