Jun 1, 1:00 PM EDT

Stones' Keith Richards auctions goods for autistic adults


WESTON, Conn. (AP) -- Rolling Stones fans are sure to get some satisfaction from an upcoming auction to benefit a pair of Connecticut charities that help autistic adults.

The Stamford Advocate (http://bit.ly/2rJf8Z4 ) reports that Stones guitarist Keith Richards and his wife, Patti Hansen, are donating items from their Manhattan apartment to benefit the Prospector Theater and Sphere Inc ., both based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. Hansen's nephew has received services from the organizations.

The couple lives in nearby Weston.

The 73-year-old Richards' guitars and flamboyant stage costumes aren't on the auction block. Instead, items for sale include Italian, French and English furniture, Persian carpets, paintings, Waterford crystal, and even a skull-motif china tea set.

The auction is being handled by Stair Galleries in Hudson, New York, on June 24. The preview begins June 10.

