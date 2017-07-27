Eagle Herald











Jul 27, 11:02 AM EDT

Kerry Washington to receive 2017 GLSEN Inspiration Award


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Kerry Washington to receive 2017 GLSEN Inspiration Award

Steven Spielberg opens up about life, filmmaking in HBO doc

Larry David says his blunt 'Curb' character is no Trump

HBO doc 'Baltimore Rising' explores life after Freddie Gray

Jon Stewart returning to HBO with standup special
Multimedia
Interview With Sen. John Kerry

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Kerry Washington is being recognized by a national education organization for integrating LGBT activism into her film and television career.

GLSEN announced Thursday that it will honor Washington with the Inspiration Award at the 2017 GLSEN Respect Awards on Oct. 20 in Beverly Hills, California.

GLSEN praised Washington for her work with President Barack Obama's Committee on the Arts and Humanities, advocating for marriage equality and championing anti-domestic violence campaigns.

The Emmy-nominated actress previously served as an honorary co-chair for the 2013 GLSEN Respect Awards. Washington said she's excited to celebrate the organization's high school student leaders.

GLSEN was founded in 1990 to address LGBT issues in K-12 education.

Shonda Rhimes, creator of ABC's "Scandal" which stars Washington, received the Inspiration Award in 2009.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.