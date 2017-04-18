Eagle Herald











Apr 18, 1:05 PM EDT

Kevin Spacey to host the Tony Awards show

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Kevin Spacey has been picked to host this year's Tony Awards, putting the award-winning star of "House of Cards" in the unenviable position of steering a telecast surely facing a post-"Hamilton" hangover.

The telecast on June 11 will originate from the 6,000-seat Radio City Music Hall and producers are sure to be keeping their fingers crossed that they avoid any technical or human snafus that have marred previous awards shows this year, including the wrong winner announced at the Oscars and sound issues at the Grammys.

Producers also hope Spacey will limit the audience erosion likely from the numbers last year when "Hamilton" drew 8.73 million viewers, up 35 percent from 2015. Last year's host was James Corden and 2015 saw Kristin Chenoweth teaming up with Alan Cumming.

