Eagle Herald











Dec 20, 6:59 PM EST

Khloe Kardashian confirms pregnancy with Instagram post

AP Photo
AP Photo/Evan Agostini

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Khloe Kardashian is pregnant.

The reality star confirmed Wednesday on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She included a photo of her pregnant belly with the post.

The 33-year-old Kardashian said she is "thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one" and called the pregnancy "my greatest dream realized."

Kardashian is the younger sister of Kim Kardashian West. Thompson plays center-forward with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The couple's pregnancy had been rumored for months. Khloe Kardashian said in her post Wednesday that they intentionally kept the news quiet so they could "enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.