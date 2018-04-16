Eagle Herald











Drum roll, please: Khloe Kardashian's baby is True Thompson

NEW YORK (AP) -- Because who doesn't like a good Kardashian baby name announcement? Khloe and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson have named their new addition True.

The April 12 birth came amid a torrent of tabloid speculation about the couple after surveillance video showed the basketball star making out with other women. True Thompson, who weighed in at 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 21 inches, is Thompson's second child and the first for Kardashian.

Kardashian said in announcing the birth online that True has "completely stolen our hearts." She said she and Thompson are "overwhelmed with LOVE."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has long talked about her desire to be a mother.

