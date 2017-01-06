Eagle Herald











Jan 6, 10:52 PM EST

BMI removes Kim Burrell from gospel trailblazers event


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The performing rights organization BMI is the latest group to distance itself from gospel singer Kim Burrell after video surfaced of her referring to gays and lesbians as perverted.

A statement from BMI released Friday said Burrell will no longer be honored and she was pulled from their annual BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music event scheduled for Jan. 14 in Atlanta.

The organization said it wanted the focus to remain on the songwriters and the music.

TV host Ellen DeGeneres also uninvited Burrell from appearing on her show, where she was scheduled to sing "I See Victory" with Pharrell Williams from the soundtrack of the new movie "Hidden Figures."

Messages seeking comment from Burrell were not immediately returned.

--

This story corrects that BMI pulled Kim Burrell from the gospel trailblazers event, not that she was asked not to attend.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.