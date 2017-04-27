Eagle Herald











Apr 27, 11:58 AM EDT

Kim Kardashian: Gunpoint heist 'meant to happen to me'


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Kim Kardashian says that being held at gunpoint during a Paris jewelry heist last year "was meant to happen."

Kardashian tells Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday's episode of the comedian's chat show that she's "such a different person" after the October robbery. She says she was "definitely materialistic" before being robbed, but now she says she doesn't care about things like jewelry.

Kardashian also told DeGeneres that Caitlyn Jenner is not being honest about her marriage to Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner. She says Caitlyn Jenner's comments in her newly released memoir and in interviews promoting it are "hurtful." She adds that Caitlyn Jenner took "a really long time to be honest with herself," so she doesn't expect her to be honest now.

Kardashian says she wishes Jenner success, but not at her family's expense.

