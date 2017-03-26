Eagle Herald











Mar 26, 5:37 PM EDT

Koppel says Hannity is 'bad for America'; Hannity fires back


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Koppel says Hannity is 'bad for America'; Hannity fires back

'SNL' star doesn't back away from Boston racism comment

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Trump delivers his news to newspaper reporters

E!'s 'The Arrangement' evokes Cruise and Holmes comparisons

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Veteran newsman Ted Koppel told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he is "bad for America" in an interview that aired on CBS' "Sunday Morning" that quickly became a trending topic on social media Sunday.

Hannity fired back on Twitter alleging that his interview had been cut significantly from 45 minutes to less than two. The Fox news host said he provided many examples of media bias in the cut footage and challenged the network to air the full segment.

The CBS Sunday Morning segment examined the polarization of the country and the phenomenon of "fake news" and how conservative pundits like Hannity may be contributing to broad societal confusion and the inability to distinguish between ideology and fact.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.