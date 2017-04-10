Eagle Herald











Kylie Jenner getting reality TV show called 'Life of Kylie'


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Kylie Jenner is getting an E! reality series of her own.

The cable network has announced plans for a "Keeping up with the Kardashians" spinoff titled "Life of Kylie."

E! says the eight-episode series will document the life of the 19-year-old makeup entrepreneur as she juggles being a celebrity, a businesswoman and a teen.

The show is set to premiere this summer. It will include other members of the Kardashian clan and some of Jenner's friends.

Jenner is the daughter of Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner and the younger sister of model Kendall Jenner. Her older half siblings include Kim Kardashian West.

