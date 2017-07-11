Eagle Herald











Jul 11, 1:54 PM EDT

Lady Gaga postponing first stop of Dive Bar Tour

AP Photo
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

NEW YORK (AP) -- Lady Gaga is postponing the first stop of her 2017 Dive Bar Tour originally scheduled for Thursday in Las Vegas.

A statement released Tuesday said the singer is "deep in rehearsals for her world tour and is working to reschedule a date as soon as possible." Her world tour, which hits stadiums and arenas around the world, is scheduled to start Aug. 1 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The singer did a similar bar tour last fall to coincide with the release of her album "Joanne." But Las Vegas fans will have another opportunity to catch a performance. Her world tour is scheduled to stop at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Aug. 11.

---

Online:

https://www.ladygaga.com/

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.