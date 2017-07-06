Eagle Herald











Jul 6, 8:19 AM EDT

Former 'Hills' star Lauren Conrad welcomes baby boy


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Lauren Conrad is a new mom.

The former MTV reality star writes on her website that Liam James Tell was born Wednesday, weighing in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

It's the first child for Conrad and husband William Tell. The 31-year-old Conrad married the lawyer and musician in 2014.

Conrad shared pictures of an embroidered image of her new family, including the couple's two dogs.

Conrad got her start on MTV's "Laguna Beach" before getting her own reality show, "The Hills," which ran from 2006 to 2010.

She now runs a lifestyle and fashion website.

