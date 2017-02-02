Eagle Herald











Feb 2, 12:51 PM EST

Lauryn Hill sorry about late Pittsburgh show, plans another


PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Singer-rapper Lauryn Hill has apologized for making fans wait more than three hours for her show to start in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Hill says on Facebook that "factors out of our control" caused her to take the stage at 11:20 p.m. for a Heinz Hall show advertised as starting at 8 p.m.

She says snow in New York caused some band and crew members to be stuck at LaGuardia Airport and arrive late in Pittsburgh. In hindsight, she says, the performance should have been canceled and rescheduled.

Hill says the promoter used social media to notify fans that the show would start late. But the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that many fans left and demanded refunds.

Hill says she hopes to schedule another Pittsburgh performance for those fans later this month.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.