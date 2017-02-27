Eagle Herald











Feb 27, 11:14 AM EST

Lauryn Hill delays makeup concert for show that started late


PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Singer-rapper Lauryn Hill has postponed a Pittsburgh concert that was scheduled to make up for one last month that started more than three hours late.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust says Tuesday's show at the Byham Theater has been moved to June 2 "due to a scheduling conflict."

Hill's representatives didn't immediately comment on the situation, and her Facebook page still listed the Byham show.

On Jan. 31, Hill took the stage at 11:20 p.m. for a Heinz Hall show advertised as starting at 8 p.m.

She says snow caused some band and crew members to be stuck at LaGuardia Airport and arrive late in Pittsburgh. In hindsight, she says, the performance should have been rescheduled.

Many fans left that show and demanded refunds, prompting Hill to schedule Tuesday's makeup show.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.