May 15, 11:56 AM EDT

After 6 years, L.A. Reid out as chairman of Epic Records


After spending six years at Sony's Epic Records, L.A. Reid is no longer leading the label.

Sony Music Entertainment released a seven-word statement Saturday announcing the exit: "L.A. Reid will be leaving the company."

The label had no additional comment.

Reid joined the company as CEO in 2011. Epic Records currently has the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "I'm the One," by DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo from Migos.

At Epic, Reid helped push acts like Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor, girl group Fifth Harmony and rapper-singer-producer Future to success.

Reid also guided Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Bieber and Kanye West to chart-topping success as president of Island Def Jam. Reid founded LaFace Records and helped launch hits with Toni Braxton, Outkast, TLC and Pink.

