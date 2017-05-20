Eagle Herald











May 20, 1:50 PM EDT

Lena Dunham cancels live Lenny tour to recover from surgery


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Lena Dunham is canceling her feminist newsletter's "America IRL" tour this summer to tend to her health.

Dunham said Friday in a post on LennyLetter.com that recent surgery and physical therapy to treat endometriosis has caused "the greatest amount of physical pain I've ever experienced" and that she isn't up for the cross-country tour.

The 31-year-old "Girls" creator announced last month that her Lenny Letter would come to life as a variety show in six cities beginning May 31 in St. Louis.

Dunham said tickets will be refunded and that she plans to make personal donations to the various nonprofit organizations that worked on the tour.

Endometriosis is a disorder that causes uterine tissue to grow in other areas of the body.

