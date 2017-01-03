Eagle Herald











Jan 3, 1:32 PM EST

Leslie Jones blasts book deal for far-right commentator


NEW YORK (AP) -- Leslie Jones sees no excuse for giving a book deal to the far-right commentator and Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos, who on Twitter last year so viciously harassed the "Saturday Night Live" and "Ghostbusters" star that he was banned from the social media site.

On Monday, Jones dismissed a statement from Simon & Schuster defending the widely criticized deal for "Dangerous," a March release that has ranked high on Amazon.com since its announcement last week. "Dangerous" is coming out through the conservative Threshold imprint of Simon & Schuster.

Responding on Twitter to Simon & Schuster, which had said that any opinions expressed by Milo or others it publishes "belong to the authors," Jones wrote that "you still help them spread their hate to even more people."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.