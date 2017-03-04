Eagle Herald











One Direction's Louis Tomlinson arrested in airport scuffle


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has been arrested for allegedly attacking a photographer at Los Angeles International Airport, an incident the singer's lawyer described as "provoked" by paparazzi.

The incident happened Friday after Tomlinson, arriving on a flight with his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, asked a photographer to stop filming. After an alleged scuffle, the photographer made a citizen's arrest on Tomlinson.

Police responded and took Tomlinson into custody. He was later released, and a court date was set for March 29.

Martin Singer, his lawyer, in a statement said the paparazzi "provoked and caused the altercation" and that Tomlinson came to his girlfriend's defense after she was being "attacked."

One Direction, which formed in 2010, has had hits including "Drag Me Down," ''Story of My Life," ''What Makes You Beautiful," ''Perfect" and "Best Song Ever."

