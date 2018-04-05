Eagle Herald











Apr 5, 9:59 AM EDT

Lou Diamond Phillips pleads guilty to drunk driving in Texas


SINTON, Texas (AP) -- Actor Lou Diamond Phillips has been banned from drinking alcohol for two years after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated in Texas.

Phillips was also sentenced to two years of probation during a court appearance Wednesday near Corpus Christi, where he grew up. Phillips must abide by other conditions, such as completing a DWI education program.

The Philippines-born actor had traveled from his home in California for a speaking engagement in November when he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

Police said an officer suspected the 56-year-old Phillips had been drinking when he stopped to ask the officer for directions.

He later apologized for his actions, saying "it will never happen again."

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.