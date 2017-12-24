Eagle Herald











Dec 24, 4:38 PM EST

'Real Housewives of New York City' star arrested in Florida

By JENNIFER KAY
Associated Press

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
'Real Housewives of New York City' star arrested in Florida

The Latest: Reality star apologizes after Florida arrest

Joan Walsh announces move to CNN after being dumped by MSNBC

Teacher cuts finger, still wins Food Network cookie contest

Who's next: End of an era as "Doctor Who" gets a new star

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- A star of the reality television series "The Real Housewives of New York City" apologized Sunday after she was arrested in Florida, saying her visit to exclusive Palm Beach brought up "long-buried emotions."

Palm Beach County court records show 52-year-old Luann de Lesseps was booked Sunday on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat.

De Lesseps, who lives in Sag Harbor, New York, was released on her own recognizance, according to jail records. Her next court appearance is scheduled Jan. 25.

The circumstances of de Lesseps' arrest late Saturday in Palm Beach were not immediately available. The Palm Beach Post reported that a prosecutor said de Lesseps slammed a door and kicked at least one police officer, and she made threatening comments before she was arrested.

In a statement emailed by her spokesman Pete Sanders, de Lesseps offered her sincere apologies to anyone she might have offended with her behavior.

"This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being there brought up long-buried emotions," she said.

She said she was committed to a "transformative and hopeful 2018."

De Lesseps married Tom D'Agostino Jr. in Palm Beach on New Year's Eve. The couple split earlier this year.

Messages left Sunday morning for a Palm Beach Police spokesman were not immediately returned.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.