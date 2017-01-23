Eagle Herald











Jan 23, 11:46 AM EST

Gingrich: Madonna should be arrested for White House remark

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich says Madonna "ought to be arrested" for telling the crowd at the women's rights march in Washington that she's "thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House."

During an interview on "Fox & Friends" on Monday, Gingrich said Madonna is part of "an emerging left-wing fascism."

In a statement Sunday on Instagram, Madonna said she was trying to express there are two ways to respond to Donald Trump's election: with hope or with outrage. She said she hopes to effect change "with love."

Gingrich says Madonna changed her tune because "she now understands she's at risk."

Madonna's representative wasn't immediately available to respond to Gingrich's remarks.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.