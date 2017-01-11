Eagle Herald











Madonna: Trump presidency like 'being stuck in a nightmare'


NEW YORK (AP) -- Madonna says President-elect Donald Trump winning the White House is "like being dumped by a lover and also being stuck in a nightmare."

The pop icon tells Harper's Bazaar in an interview for the magazine's February issue that election night "was just like watching a horror show." She says the feeling of Trump as president is comparable to going through a devastating breakup, saying "I wake up and I go, 'Wait a second. Donald Trump is the president. It's not a bad dream. It really happened.'"

The interview was conducted two weeks after the vote. She tells the magazine that Trump's win means she has to become "way more vocal and become a little bit less mysterious."

She's also critical of fellow celebrities for not taking political stances.

