Eagle Herald











Jul 14, 7:39 PM EDT

Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher honored as 'Legends' by Disney

By RYAN PEARSON
AP ENTERTAINMENT WRITER

AP Photo
AP Photo/Joe Kohen

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher honored as 'Legends' by Disney

Original Disney princesses team up in 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'

Tick-Tock: Christopher Nolan on the rhythm of 'Dunkirk'

Q&A: Nolan on 'Dunkirk,' the future of movies and going home

Turkey detains director of film on July 15 coup attempt
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Mark Hamill has been bestowed one of Disney's highest honors, but he can't believe Carrie Fisher wasn't there to see it.

Hamill and Fisher were named Disney Legends during a ceremony Friday at the company's biannual fan convention, the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. He said Fisher would have been making him laugh at the event and treating it with some irreverence.

"Well, I wish Carrie were here," he said. "She would be making me laugh and be off camera extending her middle finger - one of her favorite gestures."

Fisher died unexpectedly in December. Hamill said she would want the event to be celebratory and not sad.

"I really wish she were here," he said. "But, she would also want us to be having a good time and not be sad."

Hamill said that even hours before the ceremony, he hadn't wrapped his head around receiving the honor, which was also bestowed Friday to Oprah Winfrey, Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee and others. "Star Wars" creator George Lucas and Johnny Depp were among the Disney Legends inductees in 2015.

"When they told me, I said are you sure they're not wanting Mark Harmon or Jon Hamm or even Dorothy Hamill?" Hamill said.

Hamill, 65, reprises his role as Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which will be released December. Fisher also appears in the film as Skywalker's sister, Leia Organa, a princess-turned-general.

Disney is expected to reveal new details about the film during a D23 panel on Saturday.

Hamill said he has seen only bits of "The Last Jedi" while doing some additional voice recordings for the film, and those were in black-and-white. "It looks wonderful in black-and-white," he said.

He clarified earlier remarks in which he criticized director Rian Johnson's decisions for Luke Skywalker in "The Last Jedi."

"I sort of misspoke when I was talking about how I disagreed with a lot of what Rian had decided for the characters. What I should've said was I was really surprised. And I think that's great. I think the unexpected is great, especially in 'Star Wars' films," Hamill said. "But that's the challenge. I love doing things I've never done before. And even Luke, I think, in this incarnation, is a Luke that people have never seen before."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.