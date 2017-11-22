Eagle Herald











Nov 22, 9:59 AM EST

Meghan McCain marries Ben Domenech in Arizona ceremony

AP Photo
AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau

SEDONA, Ariz. (AP) -- Meghan McCain has married fellow conservative commentator Ben Domenech at her family's ranch in Arizona.

McCain's father, Sen. John McCain, announced the wedding early Wednesday, tweeting : "Yesterday I was deeply blessed to give away my little girl at a ceremony with family & friends in #Arizona."

The 33-year-old co-host of "The View" announced her engagement to Domenech earlier this month. People magazine reports about 100 guests attended the ceremony. The wedding comes four months after John McCain was diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer. He tweeted earlier this month he was "thrilled" to welcome Domenech to the family.

Domenech is a writer and pundit who publishes the conservative website "The Federalist."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

