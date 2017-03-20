LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Court records show singer and television personality Mel B has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 10 years.

The former Spice Girl, whose real name is Melanie Brown, cited irreconcilable differences for her breakup from producer Stephen Belafonte. Her petition was filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

They have a 5-year-old daughter together and Brown is seeking joint custody.

Brown and Belafonte married in July 2007. She listed Dec. 28 as the date they separated. Brown, who is a judge on "America's Got Talent," is asking a judge to deny spousal support to Belafonte.