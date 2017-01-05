Eagle Herald











Jan 5, 9:17 AM EST

Country star Mel Tillis recovering from digestive disease


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Country music star Mel Tillis is receiving home care following surgery and treatment for a digestive disease.

Tillis' publicist, Don Murry Grubbs, says in a statement that the 84-year-old was hospitalized in Nashville a year ago with diverticulitis and later underwent colon surgery. Grubb says Tillis is recovering at his home in Ocala, Florida, "where he is being cared for by nurses as needed" and getting physical therapy.

Grubbs says Tillis is trying to get stronger and that his "vitals are good and his sense of humor is very much intact."

The singer-songwriter has penned hits for artists, including Kenny Rogers and Randy Travis. He's also recorded dozens of top hits on his own, despite a stutter that doesn't affect his singing voice.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.