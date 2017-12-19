Eagle Herald











Dec 19, 12:34 AM EST

Meryl Streep: 'I wasn't deliberately silent' on Weinstein


Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Ridley Scott hasn't heard from Spacey after film replacement

Meryl Streep: 'I wasn't deliberately silent' on Weinstein

Box office top 20: 'Last Jedi' opens with $450.8M globally

'The Last Jedi' is a hit but how much did audiences like it?

Hollywood star John Travolta woos audiences in Saudi Arabia
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Meryl Streep says she did not know Harvey Weinstein was allegedly harassing and assaulting women when they worked together.

Streep says in a statement Monday that Weinstein "needed me much more than I needed him and he made sure I didn't know." The Oscar winner says her association with him brought him credibility, which she says he used "to lure young, aspiring women into circumstances where they would be hurt."

Streep says she composed the statement in response to a since-deleted tweet from Rose McGowan, who called out Streep for working with Weinstein. McGowan has alleged that Weinstein raped her.

Streep says she's sorry McGowan sees her as an adversary because they are on the same side in the fight to eradicate the status quo power structure in Hollywood.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.