Eagle Herald











Jun 3, 11:09 AM EDT

'SNL' star surprised by reaction to Boston racism comment


BOSTON (AP) -- "Saturday Night Live" star Michael Che (CHAY) says he was surprised by the reaction to comments he made on the show in February, when he called Boston the "most racist city" he has ever visited.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2rnajTP ) that the comedian and co-anchor of "Weekend Update" told an audience at the Wilbur Theatre on Friday in Boston that people were upset by the comments, adding that "when I say 'people,' I mean 'white guys.'"

Che, who often jokes about President Donald Trump on the NBC show, told a Boston University audience in March that he never apologizes for language or controversial statements because he's "just trying to be more presidential."

---

This story has been corrected to show Che's comment on apologies was made to a Boston University audience, not the Wilbur Theatre audience.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.