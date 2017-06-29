Eagle Herald











Jun 29, 11:24 AM EDT

Michelle Rodriguez threatens to leave 'Fast and the Furious'


Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Michelle Rodriguez threatens to leave 'Fast and the Furious'

Review: Holland, cast delight in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

Western 'Buster Scruggs' to begin filming in New Mexico

R2-D2 droid used in Star Wars films sells for $2.76m

Review: More Carell, but fewer ideas in 'Despicable Me 3'
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

Michelle Rodriguez is threatening to leave "The Fast and the Furious" franchise unless its female characters are treated differently.

Rodriguez wrote on Instagram on Tuesday that she hopes filmmakers decide "to show some love to the women of the franchise" in its next installment. If not, she says, she "just might have to say goodbye."

F. Gary Gray directed the eighth film in the series, "The Fate of the Furious," and is defending the treatment of women in that movie.

He tells Business Insider he "thought the combination of female characters was pretty strong." Gray notes that Charlize Theron played the antagonist in the film and Helen Mirren made a cameo.

The ninth film in the franchise is due out in 2019.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.