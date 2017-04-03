Eagle Herald











Apr 3, 12:56 PM EDT

Mike Epps sorry for dancing with kangaroo on Detroit stage

DETROIT (AP) -- Actor and comedian Mike Epps is apologizing for dancing on stage with a kangaroo in front of a screaming crowd at a Detroit comedy show.

During a video of the event, Epps can be seen holding the animal's harness. A man is seen on the video picking the animal up and carrying it around the stage.

Epps posted on Instagram late Sunday that he wants to "sincerely apologize to everybody." He says things got out of hand but he didn't mean any harm. He says he doesn't own the kangaroo and plans to donate money to a foundation to help the animals.

TMZ reported Monday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investigating.

The USDA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

