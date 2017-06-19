Eagle Herald











Jun 19, 6:00 PM EDT

Miles Teller arrested for public drunkenness in San Diego


SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Actor Miles Teller is out of jail after being arrested for public drunkenness.

San Diego Police officer Billy Hernandez says the 30-year-old actor was arrested Sunday morning after officers spotted him swaying and falling into the street.

Teller wrote on Twitter Monday that "there was no evidence to charge me with a crime," but Hernandez says the actor was booked on suspicion of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.

Teller's publicist did not respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment Monday.

Teller's credits include "Whiplash," ''The Spectacular Now," ''Allegiant" and "Fantastic Four."

