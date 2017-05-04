Eagle Herald











May 4, 11:42 AM EDT

Miley Cyrus talks marijuana, twerking and Liam Hemsworth

AP Photo
AP Photo/Molly Riley

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Miley Cyrus says she's "completely clean" after giving up marijuana.

Cyrus told Billboard magazine in an April interview published online Wednesday that she hadn't smoked marijuana in three weeks. She says that's the longest she's ever gone without it.

Cyrus also opened up about her relationship with fiance Liam Hemsworth. She says they had to "refall for each other" after their 2013 breakup.

The 24-year-old former Disney star also discussed her performance at the MTV Music Video Awards in 2013. A scantily clad Cyrus shocked audiences with a rump-shaking performance alongside Robin Thicke.

But she says she wasn't looking for attention by twerking on stage and was surprised by the reaction.

Cyrus is promoting an upcoming album. Its lead single, "Malibu," is set to be released on May 11.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.