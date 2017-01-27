Eagle Herald











Jan 27, 12:05 PM EST

Mischa Barton taken to hospital after reports of yelling

AP Photo
AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Authorities say actress Mischa Barton was taken to the hospital after law enforcement was called to a southern California apartment.

Sgt. Enrique Manduga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tells The Associated Press deputies and emergency responders found Barton at a West Hollywood apartment following a report of a woman yelling at about 7 a.m. Thursday. Manduga says emergency responders took Barton to the hospital. He had no word on her condition.

Barton's representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 31-year-old Barton is best known for her role on the Fox teen drama, "The O.C."

