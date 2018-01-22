Eagle Herald











Jan 22, 9:44 PM EST

Diamond says he has Parkinson's, retires from touring


NEW YORK (AP) -- Neil Diamond is retiring from touring after he says he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Days shy of his 77th birthday, the rock legend is canceling his tour dates in Australia and New Zealand for March. He was on his 50th anniversary tour.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer offered his "sincerest apologies" to those who planned to go to his shows and says he plans to still write, record and work on other projects "for a long time to come."

Diamond's numerous hits include "Sweet Caroline," ''America," ''Love on the Rocks" and "Hello Again."

Diamond turns 77 on Wednesday and will get the lifetime achievement award at Sunday's Grammy awards.

---

Online:

http://www.neildiamond.com

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.