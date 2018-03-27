NEW YORK (AP) -- Boston Symphony Orchestra music director Andris Nelsons and soprano Kristine Opolais say they have divorced.

The conductor and the singer were both born in Latvia. They were married in 2011 and have a 6-year-old daughter, Adriana Anna. They announced their divorce Tuesday in a statement on their websites.

The 39-year-old Nelsons was music director of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra in Britain from 2008-09 through 2014-15, then became the BSO's music director. His current contract runs through 2021-22. He is also in his first season as music director of the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra in Germany.

Opolais, who is 38, made her debut at The Royal Opera in London in 2011 with Nelsons conducting her in the title role of Puccini's "Madama Butterfly."