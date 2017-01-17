NEW YORK (AP) -- The Lyric Opera of Chicago, LA Opera and Germany's Staatsoper Hamburg are collaborating with the Joffrey Ballet for the first time on a new production of Gluck's "Orphee et Eurydice" by choreographer John Neumeier.

The companies said Tuesday that Neumeier, a Milwaukee native who works mostly in Europe, will direct, design and choreograph the staging, which will open Chicago's 2017-18 season and run from Sept. 23-Oct. 15. It will be seen in Los Angeles from March 10-25, 2018, and in Hamburg from Feb. 3-19, 2019.

Harry Bicket will conduct tenor Dmitry Korchak and soprano Andriana Chuchman in Chicago, and music director James Conlon will lead tenor Maxim Mironov and soprano Lisette Oropesa in Los Angeles.

The 1774 Paris version will be used that includes the ballet music "Dance of the Furies" and "Dance of the Blessed Spirits."