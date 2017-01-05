Eagle Herald











Jan 5, 11:49 AM EST

Nicki Minaj confirms split with Meek Mill


Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have apparently broken up.

Minaj tweeted Thursday : "To confirm, yes I am single."

Minaj added that she's focusing on her work and looking forward to sharing it soon.

Mill and Minaj were one of hip-hop's most prominent couples. They frequently performed together and could be seen courtside at NBA games. In 2015, she testified on Mill's behalf in a Philadelphia court in an effort to keep him out of jail over probation violations and promised to keep Mill in line. A defense lawyer also said at the time the couple seriously discussing marriage.

So far, Mill hasn't commented on the split.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.