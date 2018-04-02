Eagle Herald











Apr 2, 4:34 PM EDT

Police find 4 guitars stolen from Nils Lofgren in Dallas


Multimedia
Guitar Maker C.F. Martin & Co. Celebrates 175 Years
Making Cigar Box Guitars

DALLAS (AP) -- Dallas police have recovered four guitars stolen from Nils Lofgren before the longtime member of the E Street Band before a show.

Dallas police tweeted Monday that they also have made an arrest in the theft. Cpl. Debra Webb provided no further details.

Lofgren tweeted his gratitude that his instruments have been recovered, saying: "Looks like my guitars are coming back to me."

Police haven't said if a harp that was also stolen has been found.

The instruments were left in a van parked outside a Holiday Inn Thursday. The theft was discovered Friday morning.

The veteran rocker used borrowed instruments when he performed solo at the Kessler Theater in Dallas on Friday night.

The E Street Band has been Bruce Springsteen's backup band since 1972.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.