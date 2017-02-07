Eagle Herald











Feb 7, 12:22 AM EST

Octavia Spencer announces plans to become Hollywood producer

By SANDY COHEN
AP Entertainment Writer

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Octavia Spencer announces plans to become Hollywood producer

Academy president introduces politics at Oscar luncheon

Box office top 20: Shyamalan's 'Split' stays no. 1 again

'Zootopia' wins at Annie Awards and looks poised for Oscars

Arevalo's "The Fury of a Patient Man" wins Goya best picture
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (AP) -- Octavia Spencer is up for her second Academy Award this year, but the star of "Hidden Figures" said Monday that she has even bigger plans.

"The role I'm destined to play is to be one of the biggest producers in Hollywood," Spencer said at the 5th annual Makers Conference, a women's empowerment event sponsored by Verizon.

The actress shared her aspirations during a conversation with Gloria Steinem that kicked off the two-day conference at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

Spencer received a supporting actress Oscar nod for playing Dorothy Vaughn, a black mathematician who worked at NASA, in the crowd-pleasing best picture nominee "Hidden Figures." The actress celebrated her nomination earlier Monday at the film academy's annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon.

Spencer told the Makers crowd Monday night that she wants to continue to tell stories "that haven't really been told."

"I want the movies that I produce to show a broader spectrum of people in the world," she said.

Spencer said she is working on a project about the Jonestown Massacre for HBO and developing a story about pioneering entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.