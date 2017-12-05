Eagle Herald











Dec 5, 1:30 PM EST

Dustin Hoffman grilled over sexual misconduct claims

AP Photo
AP Photo/Uncredited

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Dustin Hoffman grilled over sexual misconduct claims

Box office top 20: 'Coco,' 'Justice League' stay on top

Blake Lively hurt during production of 'The Rhythm Section'

Director Bryan Singer departs Queen biopic mid-production

Screen Actors Guild Awards taps first host: Kristen Bell
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

NEW YORK (AP) -- A starry anniversary discussion of the film "Wag the Dog" turned testy Monday when moderator John Oliver confronted Dustin Hoffman about allegations of sexual harassment.

Hoffman seemed blindsided and defensive by the line of questioning from the host of HBO's "Last Week Tonight." Hoffman explained the accusation was 40 years old. "I don't love that response either," Oliver said. Hoffman shot back: "What response do you want?" Hoffman maintained that he did nothing wrong.

Actress Anna Graham Hunter has alleged that Hoffman groped her and made inappropriate comments when she was a 17-year-old intern on the set of the 1985 TV movie "Death of a Salesman."

Hoffman had said in an earlier statement that the incident "is not reflective of who I am," which Oliver seized on and called a "cop-out," adding: "It is reflective of who you were." Hoffman complained: "You've put me on display here."

The back-and-forth came at a 20th-anniversary screening panel at the 92nd Street Y. Onstage in addition to Oliver and Hoffman were Robert De Niro, producer Jane Rosenthal and director Barry Levinson.

"I get no pleasure from having this conversation," Oliver said. Referring to Hoffman, he added: "But you and I are not the victims here."

The exchange was reported by The Washington Post, which also posted a video of part of the conversation.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.