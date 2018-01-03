Eagle Herald











Jan 3, 2:55 PM EST

Olivia Munn to helm Critics' Choice Awards after T.J. Miller


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Organizers said Wednesday that Olivia Munn will host the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards to be broadcast Jan. 11 on the CW.

Munn follows T.J. Miller, who has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman when he was in college. Munn is among Brett Ratner's sexual harassment accusers and has been fighting for reforms in Hollywood.

Joey Berlin, president of the Broadcast Film Critics Association, said in a statement that Munn's work as an actress along with her activism give her a powerful voice, making her the perfect candidate to lead the night.

The awards are organized by Berlin's group and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

Munn's next film will be the action thriller "Hummingbird." She will star in Shane Black's "The Predator" opposite Keegan-Michael Key and Sterling K. Brown.

