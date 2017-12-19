Eagle Herald











Pam Grier, Cybill Shepherd to appear at Las Cruces Film Fest

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) -- Pam Grier, the star of gritty 1970s Blaxploitation movies like "Foxy Brown" and "Coffy," is scheduled as a guest at the 2018 Las Cruces International Film Festival.

Grier will join Cybill Shepherd, star of the television series "Moonlighting," at the film festival that begins on March 7.

Grier and Shepherd will be on hand for a screening of "Rose." Both have roles in the film.

The movie follows Shepherd, who plays a recently disabled and widowed former police officer, facing a life threatening illness. She decides to go on a solo road trip in a motorized wheelchair through New Mexico.

The screening kicks off the third year of the five-day festival that brings thousands to Las Cruces.

