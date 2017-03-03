Eagle Herald











Mar 3, 6:51 AM EST

Paris Jackson joins Gisele, Hadids on IMG models roster


NEW YORK (AP) -- Paris Jackson has joined one of the world's top modeling agencies.

The 18-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson will model for IMG. The company and Jackson made the announcement on social media Thursday.

Jackson says on Instagram she feels "very lucky and blessed."

Jackson joins a roster that also includes Gisele Bundchen, Kate Moss and supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid. She's not the first daughter of a famous singer to join the agency, which also represents Mick Jagger's daughter, Georgia May Jagger.

It's shaping up to be a busy year for Jackson. Fox announced in January that she would make her acting debut on the drama series "Star."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.