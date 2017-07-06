Eagle Herald











Jul 6, 3:05 PM EDT

Patton Oswalt engaged to marry actress Meredith Salenger


Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Patton Oswalt engaged to marry actress Meredith Salenger

Review: In 'City of Ghosts,' true heroism in an IS capital

Box Office Top 20: Fireworks for 'Baby Driver,' 'Big Sick'

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

Portugal nixes claim Monty Python star's film harmed convent
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

NEW YORK (AP) -- Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt is engaged to marry actress Meredith Salenger, his publicist confirmed Thursday.

The couple recently went public with their relationship at the Los Angeles premiere of "Baby Driver."

Oswalt's wife, Michelle McNamara, a writer who founded the website True Crime Diary, which covered both breaking stories and cold cases, died in April 2016 from a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition.

Oswalt had been public with his grief, writing about it and incorporating it into his standup routine.

People was first to report the news of the engagement.

Oswalt will appear in the upcoming NBC comedy "A.P. Bio."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.