Eagle Herald











Apr 14, 11:52 AM EDT

Paul Simon's oceanfront home in danger of slip sliding away


MONTAUK, N.Y. (AP) -- Paul Simon's cottage on eastern Long Island is in danger of slip sliding away.

Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2peU1Mn ) reports the singer-songwriter's home in Montauk, New York, is being moved back 80 feet (24.3 meters) from the edge of a bluff.

It's part of an effort to save the home from erosion.

A geologist consulting on the project, Wendi Goldsmith, says work began in February to temporarily move the one-story cottage a safe distance from the drop-off.

A 50-foot (15.2-meter) buffer of native vegetation will be planted as part of the effort.

Simon's summer home is about 20 feet (6 meters) from the bluff's edge, facing the Atlantic Ocean.

He could not be reached for comment.

---

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.