'SNL' star Pete Davidson gets sober, returns to public life


NEW YORK (AP) -- "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson says he has quit drugs and is "happy and sober for the first time in eight years."

Davidson made the announcement on his Instagram account . He says he has been missing from the show and from social media and wanted to let people know that he's OK. He says getting clean "wasn't easy," but he says he has "a great girl, great friends" and considers himself "a lucky man." He adds that "it's nice to be back in action."

At 23, Davidson is SNL's youngest cast member.

He has been open about his drug use in the past. He told High Times last year that he depended on marijuana to help manage pain from Crohn's disease, a chronic inflammation of the digestive tract.

