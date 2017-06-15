Eagle Herald











Jun 15, 2:50 PM EDT

Designer Pierre Cardin skips US fashion show after accident


PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- Fashion designer Pierre Cardin says he won't be able to attend a fashion show in the United States because of an unspecified accident.

The 94-year-old designer was scheduled to host the show in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday to celebrate an exhibition of his designs.

The Preservation Society of Newport County issued a statement from Cardin on Thursday saying "the show must go on."

The group says Cardin will "deliver a personal message from Paris" during the show.

The show will feature more than 80 looks from Cardin's career. It is being held at The Breakers, Newport's most famous mansion.

The exhibit, "Pierre Cardin: 70 Years of Innovation," features 42 pieces from Cardin's private archives that document his career from the 1950s through 2016.

Cardin will turn 95 on July 2.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.