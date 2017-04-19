Eagle Herald











Apr 19, 12:42 PM EDT

Richard Simmons addresses fans in new statement to People


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- After an absence from the spotlight, Richard Simmons is speaking out directly to his fans, saying, "Hope to see you again soon!"

Simmons issued a statement to People magazine Wednesday, and his spokesman, Tom Estey, confirmed its authenticity.

The statement marks Simmons' first public comments since calling into TV's "Entertainment Tonight" last year. The 68-year-old fitness guru has been out of the public eye since 2014, an absence that inspired the popular podcast "Missing Richard Simmons" earlier this year.

After reportedly being hospitalized Monday for severe indigestion, Simmons sent greetings Wednesday to "everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes."

He also says that "by now you know that I'm not 'missing,' just a little under the weather. I'm sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.