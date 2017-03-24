Eagle Herald











Mar 24, 6:14 PM EDT

TCM Classic Film Fest dedicated to late host Robert Osborne


Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
TCM Classic Film Fest dedicated to late host Robert Osborne

Netflix re-ups with Sandler, plan 4 more films together

Are 'gay moments' in 'Beauty' and 'Power Rangers' progress?

Disney CEO: 'Last Jedi' not changed due to Fisher's death

3-time Oscar-winning cinematographer being honored
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Turner Classic Movies will continue memorializing Robert Osborne at the TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles next month.

Festival organizers announced Friday that the eighth annual film festival will be dedicated to the channel's longtime host, who died on March 6 at age 84.

Osborne's TCM colleagues and friends will share stories about him during a panel discussion on the festival's opening day, April 6. All festival screenings that day will be preceded by an Osborne tribute video.

Other special screenings are planned, including the "20th Anniversary Tribute" honoring Osborne that premiered in 2015.

Osborne was the TCM Classic Film Festival's first host. TCM's Ben Mankiewicz has taken over those duties in recent years.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.