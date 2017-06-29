Eagle Herald











Jun 29, 7:43 AM EDT

Rob Lowe says he feared death during bigfoot-like encounter


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Rob Lowe says he feared death during bigfoot-like encounter

Appeals court: No immediate release for Dassey

White House reporter says he's tired of being bullied

Retracted CNN story a boon for president at war with media

For a week, Fallon retakes the lead from Colbert

Rob Lowe says he thought he was going to be killed during an encounter with a bigfoot creature while filming his new A&E docuseries.

Lowe tells Entertainment Weekly the encounter took place in the Ozark Mountains, which stretch between Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Lowe says he and his sons were camping there to investigate a bigfoot-like creature known to locals as a "wood ape" during a shoot for "The Lowe Files" when something began to approach their camp. Lowe says he was lying on the ground thinking he was going to be killed.

He adds that he's "fully aware" the story makes him sound like "a crazy, Hollywood kook."

"The Lowe Files" follows the actor and sons Matthew and John Owen as they explore mysterious phenomena across the country.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.